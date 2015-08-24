Aug 24 Hetan Technologies SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported Q2 revenue of 185,188 zlotys ($49,900) versus 629,938 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net loss was 205,404 zlotys versus a profit of 135,045 zlotys a year ago

* The company issued the statement as a correction of its financial report for Q2 2015 from Aug. 14

($1 = 3.7112 zlotys)