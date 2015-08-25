Aug 25 Esperite NV :

* H1 consolidated revenue increased by 3 pct from 13.5 million euros ($15.6 million) to 13.9 million euros

* H1 operating loss 3.3 million euros versus loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss of 3.0 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago

* Says solvency decreased from 45.5 pct as per June 30, 2014 to 40.9 pct as per June 30, 2015

* Says is well positioned for long-term growth

* Says Genoma business will have strong growth and Cryosave business will remain stable

