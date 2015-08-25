Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Aug 25 Esperite NV :
* H1 consolidated revenue increased by 3 pct from 13.5 million euros ($15.6 million) to 13.9 million euros
* H1 operating loss 3.3 million euros versus loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss of 3.0 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago
* Says solvency decreased from 45.5 pct as per June 30, 2014 to 40.9 pct as per June 30, 2015
* Says is well positioned for long-term growth
* Says Genoma business will have strong growth and Cryosave business will remain stable
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: