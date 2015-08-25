Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 FastPassCorp A/S :
* Reported on Monday H1 net profit of 270,000 Danish crowns ($41,812.49) versus 368,000 Danish crowns year ago
* Keeps guidance for full year 2015 unchanged - still expects revenue growth and improved result after tax
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.4574 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order