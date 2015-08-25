Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 O2 Czech Republic As
* could pay shareholders 38 crowns per share in a one-off payment from its agio fund, supervisory board chairman Martin Stefunko says in an interview for www.motejlek.com. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Robert Muller)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order