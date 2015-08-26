Aug 26 Neuron Bio SA :

* Says the Japanese Patent Office has granted the company "Neuroprotective, hypocholesterolemic and antiepileptic compound" patent which protects NST0037 molecule for the prevention and treatment of various diseases of the central nervous system, including Alzheimer's disease

