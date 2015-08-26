UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Boomerang SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on Aug. 21 Argentum Capital LLC sold 55,014,940 series B shares of Boomerang representing 82.12 percent stake
* Currently Argentum Capital LLC holds 486,173 series A shares (0.72 percent stake) of Boomerang
* Veniti SA bought 55,014,940 series B shares of Boomerang representing 82.12 percent stake
* Prior the transaction Veniti did not hold any company's shares
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.