Aug 26 Mercator Medical SA :

* Total value of deals signed by its unit, Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd, with Majal Care Trading Est at 18.1 million zlotys ($4.9 million) in period between Sept. 16, 2014 and Aug. 25, 2015

* Two deals of the biggest value were signed on July 31 and concerned sale of gloves by Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7194 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)