Aug 26 Infotel SA :

* H1 net income group share 6.0 million euros ($6.8 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 9.2 million euros versus 7.6 million euros year ago

* Says it is confident about its growth objectives and safety margins for the current year

* Says the year-end objectives will be clarified on 16 September 2015