Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 27 Nyherji hf. :
* Reported on Wednesday Q2 sales of 3.39 billion Icelandic crowns ($26.30 million) compared to 2.85 billion crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA was 227 million crowns versus 207 million crowns year ago
* Q2 total profits were 69 million crowns versus 69 million crowns year ago
* Moderate growth of revenue is expected to continue for Nyherji and its subsidiaries in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 128.8800 crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)