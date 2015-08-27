UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 27 Starbreeze AB :
* Q4 net sales 71.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.49 million) versus 51.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 11.9 million crowns versus 27.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit before tax 11.1 million crowns versus 22.6 million crowns year ago
* CEO says already during H1 2015/2016 expects the level of spend to sink back down
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4669 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources