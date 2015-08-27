Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 27 Myriad Group AG :
* Said on Wednesday announces partnership with Viacom in Latin America
* Announces it has partnered with Viacom to deliver content engagement experience for users of Versy in Latin America
* Press Release - Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.