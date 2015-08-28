BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 28 GSD HOLDING :
* Said on Thursday the company would buy back up to 23.75 million lira ($8.17 million) nominal value D group shares representing up to 9.5 pct of these shares
* Buyback to be realized between Aug. 31 to Dec. 31
* To repurchase shares at between 0.76 lira and 2.01 lira per share
($1 = 2.9082 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing