Aug 28 GSD HOLDING :

* Said on Thursday the company would buy back up to 23.75 million lira ($8.17 million) nominal value D group shares representing up to 9.5 pct of these shares

* Buyback to be realized between Aug. 31 to Dec. 31

* To repurchase shares at between 0.76 lira and 2.01 lira per share

($1 = 2.9082 liras)