UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Aug 28 UTV Media Plc :
* H1 Group revenue of £58.3m (2014: £57.8m)
* H1 Pre-Tax profit of £1.0m (2014: £10.0m)
* Proposed interim dividend of 1.82p (2014: 1.82p)
* Board has approved programming and marketing action plan for UTV Ireland
* Turnover in our new television channel, UTV Ireland, fell below expectations as a result of a slower build in audience numbers
* Experiencing good growth from both our london and dublin offices
* Expected to generate growth in northern Ireland television advertising revenue of 4% in current quarter
* For current quarter as a whole, Talksport's advertising revenue is expected to be up by 1%, with similar growth from our local radio stations
* In Irish radio market, we are forecasting growth of 3% in local currency for september which would result in a 5% reduction on same basis for Q3 as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.