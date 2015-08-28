Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 28 Hugo Games A/S :
* Q2 revenue 988,000 Danish crowns ($150,000) versus 2.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 12.1 million crowns versus profit 201,000 crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6280 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order