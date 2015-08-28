BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 28 CPD SA :
* Said on Thursday H1 revenue was 9.0 million zlotys ($2.4 million) versus 7.2 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 848,000 zlotys versus loss of 9.3 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7653 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing