BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 28 Rubicon Partners SA :
* Reported on Thursday Q2 net sales of 844,000 zlotys ($224,250) versus 2.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating loss was 869,000 zlotys versus profit of 435,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss was 4.5 million zlotys versus profit of 517,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7637 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing