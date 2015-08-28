BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Aug 28 IMS SA :
* Said on Thursday Q2 revenue was 9.9 million zlotys ($2.6 million) versus 9.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit flat at 1.5 million zlotys
($1 = 3.7625 zlotys)
* Former president, and CEO Peter Liguori's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing