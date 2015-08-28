UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 28Rosinter Restaurants Holding PJSC :
* H1 same-store sales down 10.5 pct versus year ago
* H1 consolidated net operating revenue 3.74 billion roubles ($55.72 million) versus 4.52 billion roubles year ago
* H1 net loss 375.7 million roubles versus profit of 57.4 million roubles year ago
* H1 revenue 3.81 billion roubles versus 4.70 billion roubles year ago
* H1 EBITDA before impairment and write-offs 55.8 million roubles versus 422.5 million roubles year ago
* Says net debt decreased by 3.0 pct in H1 2015 when
* compared with the corresponding figures as of Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1JADqkM
Further company coverage:
($1 = 67.1200 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.