BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing
Aug 28 Postbank CEO Says:
* Wants to complete de-coupling from deutsche bank in course of 2016
* Will Discuss With Deutsche Bank how to achieve synergies
* Capital position is currently appropriate but want to continuously develop it
* Capital position is currently appropriate but want to continuously develop it

* Medium-term goal for cost-income ratio is around 70 percent
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing