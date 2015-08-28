BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Aug 28 Pegasus Publishing SA :
* Q2 total turnover at 12.33 million euros versus 16.20 million euros ($18.26 million) year ago
* Q2 net loss at 14.19 million euros versus net loss of 2.97 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss at 0.58 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 0.87 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 0.67 million euros versus 0.89 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1JAUuqT
($1 = 0.8874 euros)
* Former president, and CEO Peter Liguori's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nQNG9F] Further company coverage: