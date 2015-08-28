BRIEF-root9b Holdings enters into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
Aug 28 Arteria SA :
* Q2 revenue 35.7 million zlotys ($9.5 million) versus 40.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 products and services sales 35.3 million zlotys versus 38.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating profit 2.9 million zlotys versus 3.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 2.8 million zlotys versus 2.4 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7753 zlotys)
* Former president, and CEO Peter Liguori's fy 2016 total compensation was $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in fy 2015