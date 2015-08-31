UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Atlanta Poland SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q4 2014/2015 revenue of 54.7 million zlotys ($14.6 million) versus 53.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 229,000 zlotys versus 608,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 93,000 zlotys versus 135,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7475 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.