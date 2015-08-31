Aug 31 Milkiland NV :

* Said on Friday that it reported H1 revenue of 97.7 million euros ($109.95 million) versus 149.8 million euros a year ago, a decrease of c. 35 pct y-o- due to devaluation of Ukrainian hryvnia and Russian rouble against euro

* H1 EBITDA was 6.4 million euros versus 13.5 million euros a year ago

* Said a 53 pct decrease in EBITDA was due to pressure put by lower EUR-denominated revenue and the higher share of raw milk costs in the total revenue on the gross margin in the first half of 2015

* H1 net loss was 23.9 million euros versus a loss of 26.7 million euros a year ago

* Said macroeconomic situation in Russia and Ukraine affected the company's operations in H1 2015

* The access to its main export market of Russia remained limited, since restrictions against Ukrainian dairy export, as well as food export from the EU, were not lifted by Russian authorities due to continuing tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the EU

* Said these restrictions triggered the decline of Ukrainian dairy export to Russia by half in H1 2015

* Said posted 23 percent decline in revenues in H1 2015 in comparison with the same period of 2014 in whole-milk product segment, driven by devaluation of the group's main operational currencies and about 6 percent decrease of sales volumes

* Revenues in cheese & butter segment in the first six months of the year dropped 44 percent mostly on the back of the decline of cheese export sales to Russia by a half

