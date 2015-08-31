Aug 31 Valneva SE :

* H1 total revenues & grants 39.2 million euros ($44.09 million) versus 16.5 million euros year ago

* Cash position of 43.7 million euros at June 30, 2015

* Q2 EBITDA loss of 5.5 million euros versus loss of 0.3 million euros year ago

* Q2 net loss 9.0 million euros versus loss of 5.1 million euros year ago

* Expects 2015 overall IFRS revenues and grants to reach the lower end of its previous guidance range of 75 to 85 million euros due to the short - term transition impact

* Will continue to report a loss in 2015

* Expects to fully make up for this short - term adverse financial impact already in 2016 with a significant improvement in the revenues and profitability of its Japanese encephalitis vaccine

* Financial results in H2 2015 should set the base for moving towards break-even following the transitional period in 2015