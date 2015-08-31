BRIEF-Regeneus says Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology
Chinese patent granted on co's stem cell secretions technology for acne
Aug 31 Eukedos SpA :
* Reported on Saturday H1 net loss of 8,000 euros ($8,969.60) versus profit of 734,000 euros a year ago
* H1 production value of 31.5 million euros versus 33.1 million euros a year ago
March 27 Former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson has filed a lawsuit against the Canadian drugmaker, alleging it refused to pay him more than 3 million shares he is owed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.