Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Aug 31 Bertelsmann
* CEO says not interested in parts of News Corp's education business
* CEO says would consider to raise its stake in Penguin Random House, says up to Pearson to decide whether they want to sell Further company coverage:
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Press release - viacom names jim gianopulos chairman and chief executive officer of paramount pictures