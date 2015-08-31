Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 31 Piteco SpA :
* Said on Friday that global coordinator Banca Popolare di Vicenza partially exercised the greenshoe option on 345,000 shares for the acquisition of 109,500 shares, corresponding to 24.09 percent of the maximum greenshoe option amount
* Price for the Greenshoe option exercise was the same as the placement price, corresponding to 3.30 euros per share
* Free float now amounts to 16.83 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order