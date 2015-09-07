(Updates number of shares on which the greenshoe option was
exercized to 342,500 from 345,000. Precises that Banca Popolare
di Vicenza acquired 112,000 shares and not 109,500 as announced
before. The acquired shares correspond to 24.64 pct of the
maximum greenshoe option amount and not 24.09 pct. Updates free
float figure to 16.82 pct from 16.83 pct. The company updated
its own statement.)
Aug 31 Piteco SpA :
* Said on Friday that global coordinator Banca Popolare di
Vicenza partially exercised the greenshoe option on 342,500
shares for the acquisition of 112,000 shares, corresponding to
24.64 percent of the maximum greenshoe option amount
* Price for the Greenshoe option exercise was the same as
the placement price, corresponding to 3.30 euros per share
* Free float now amounts to 16.82 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)