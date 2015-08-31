Aug 31 D'Ieteren SA :

* H1 consolidated sales amounted to 3,230.3 million euros ($3.62 billion), up 8.6 percent compared with first half of 2014

* H1 operating income reached 124.9 million euros (97.3 million euros in H1 2014)

* H1 group's share in net result stands at 83.7 million euros (65.9 million euros in H1 2014)

* Says now anticipates a 20-25 percent increase in consolidated result before tax, group's share based on current exchange rates

Source text: bit.ly/1JGZEGg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)