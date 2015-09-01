UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 The Scottish Salmon Company says:
* Net Q2 operating revenues of £31.2 million (£33.8 million)
* Q2 EBITDA £4.3 million (£6.7 million)
* Q2 pretax loss £4.7 million (profit £9.1 million)
* The originally forecasted annual harvest volume of 30,000 tonnes is being revised downwards by approximately 10%, as logistical synergies achieved in the quarter have been offset by a combination of market factors and biological challenges
* EBIT/kg before fair value adjustments of £0.33 (Q2 2014: £0.61)
* Harvested 7,349 tonnes (Q2 2014: 8,027)
* Highest export levels to date at 49% (Q2 2014: 42%)
* Q2 results reflect the impact of unprecedented price volatility, fluctuating exchange rates, and lower harvest volumes
* In addition to the expected seasonal price variance, increased volume available in the market had a negative effect on price
* Says confident about long-term future growth
* Preparatory work for two new sites at Scadabay and Reibinish in the North has now been completed and they are due to be stocked in Q3 Further company coverage: Eikon Source Text: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.