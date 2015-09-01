Sept 1Pieno zvaigzdes AB :

* Reported on Monday Q2 loss for the period of 108,000 euros ($121,716.00) versus profit of 362,000 euros a year ago

* Q2 revenue is 42.6 million euros versus 69.6 million euros a year ago

* Said it did not change its plans and forecasts for the year 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)