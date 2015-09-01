Sept 1 Juventus FC SpA :

* Said on Monday that it finalised three agreements with Olympique de Marseille SASP

* First agreement is for the free loan until June 30, 2016, of the registration rights of player Mario Lemina

* For a consideration of 0.5 million euros ($564,350.00), to be paid on or before Sept. 30, 2015, the agreement provides Juventus the option right, to be exercised within April 30, 2016, for the definitive acquisition of player Mario Lemina at a price of 9.5 million euros

* Second agreement is for the free loan until June 30, 2016, of the registration rights of player Mauricio Anibal Isla

* The agreement also provides Olympique de Marseille the option right, to be exercised within May 30, 2016, for the definitive acquisition of player Mauricio Anibal Isla at a price of 7 million euros

* Third agreement is for the free loan until June 30, 2016, of the registration rights of player Paolo De Ceglie

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)