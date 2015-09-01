Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 Arcus SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 84.7 million zlotys ($22.58 million) versus 85.8 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 1.7 million zlotys versus loss 799,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7503 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order