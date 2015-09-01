UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Pamapol SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 199.5 million zlotys ($53.3 million) versus 180.0 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating loss is 297,000 zlotys versus loss of 635,000 zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss is 3.3 million zlotys versus loss of 3.5 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7459 zlotys)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.