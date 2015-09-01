Sept 1 Starhedge SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported Q2 revenue of 90,000 zlotys ($24,012.17)versus 3,867 zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net loss was 1.8 million zlotys versus loss 5.7 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.7481 zlotys)