Sept 1 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Monday H1 net sales of 65.1 million euros ($73.5 million) versus 0 euros a year ago

* H1 net profit is 119.6 million euros versus loss of 35,000 euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA is 57.3 million euros

* Says net financial debt was 791.6 million euros at the end of June

* Says net asset value according to EPRA (EPRA NAV) was 2.06 billion euros at the end of June

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)