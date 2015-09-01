BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Said on Monday H1 net sales of 65.1 million euros ($73.5 million) versus 0 euros a year ago
* H1 net profit is 119.6 million euros versus loss of 35,000 euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA is 57.3 million euros
* Says net financial debt was 791.6 million euros at the end of June
* Says net asset value according to EPRA (EPRA NAV) was 2.06 billion euros at the end of June
