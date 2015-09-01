Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 Pharol SGPS SA :
* Reported on Monday Q2 net profit of 28.7 million euros ($32.4 million) versus 405.0 million euros a year ago
* Q2 negative EBITDA of 5.0 million euros versus a negative EBITDA of 8.1 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1LQdxEk
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order