Sept 1 SS Lazio SpA :

* Said on Monday that it signed an agreement, envisaging an option right, with Mexican football club Atlas for the temporary disposal of Alvaro Gonzalez

* Signed an agreement with Nantes FC for the definitive disposal of Lorik Cana

* Signed an agreement for the temporary acquisition of player Alessandro Matri

Source text: bit.ly/1UjdqWw, bit.ly/1LQdgkO, bit.ly/1NUpvfz

(Gdynia Newsroom)