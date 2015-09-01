Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 B3System SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 0 zlotys versus 11.3 million zlotys ($3.0 million) a year ago
* H1 net loss was 13.4 million zlotys versus loss of 1.8 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7386 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order