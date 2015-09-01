Sept 1 Zastal SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 15.8 million zlotys ($4.23 million) versus 11.2 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net loss was 6.3 million zlotys versus profit 2.1 million zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.7386 zlotys)