BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 Zastal SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 15.8 million zlotys ($4.23 million) versus 11.2 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 6.3 million zlotys versus profit 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7386 zlotys)
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley