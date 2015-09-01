BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :
* Reported on Monday H1 net loss of 28.9 million euros ($32.7 million) versus profit of 6.2 million euros a year ago
* Common equity Tier 1 ratio at end of June at 9.53 percent versus 8.51 percent at end of Dec. 2014
* Loans to Customers (net) decreased by 3.8 percent to 14,920 million euros
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley