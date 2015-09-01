Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 Compta Equipamentos e Servicos de Informatica SA :
* Reported on Monday Q2 net profit 18,189 euros ($20,560)versus 2.5 mln euros a year ago
* Q2 operating revenue 7.9 million euros versus 7.0 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1LQl9qn
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8848 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order