BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 Alta SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 2.2 million zlotys ($586,714) versus 2.3 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 operating loss was 1.2 million zlotys versus loss of 10.2 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 893,000 zlotys versus loss of 8.5 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7497 zlotys)
