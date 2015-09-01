Sept 1 Alta SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported H1 revenue of 2.2 million zlotys ($586,714) versus 2.3 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 operating loss was 1.2 million zlotys versus loss of 10.2 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net loss was 893,000 zlotys versus loss of 8.5 million zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7497 zlotys)