LISBON Aug 31 Portugal's Novo Banco announced on Monday:

* First-half loss of 251.9 million euros.

* Provisions reached 271.6 million euros in the period.

* Net interest income was 214.7 million euros.

* Deposits continued to rise, to 28.944 billion euros in June versus 26.626 billion euros in December.

* Novo Banco is the 'good bank' carved out of the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo. The government is in the process of selling it.

(Reporting By Patricia Rua, writing by Axel Bugge)