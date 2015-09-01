BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate announces agreement to acquire German Property
Sept 1 IDM SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q2 revenue of 911,000 zlotys ($242,869) versus 169,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating profit was 9.3 million zlotys versus loss of 60.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 5.7 million zlotys versus loss of 46.1 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7510 zlotys)
