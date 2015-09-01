UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :
* Reported on Monday H1 net loss of 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million) versus loss of 4.3 million euros year ago
* H1 turnover of 33.8 million euros versus 27.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 positive EBITDA of 1.8 million euros versus negative EBITDA of 0.7 million euros a year ago
* The export market represents 71 percent of turnover in H1
Source text: bit.ly/1LHbRdE
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.