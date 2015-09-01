Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 1 Indata Software SA :
* Said on Monday it cancelled public placement of series H shares
* Said revoked FY 2015 financial forecast and decided no to publish financial forecasts in the future
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order