BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 PBS Finanse SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q2 revenue of 2.6 million zlotys ($692,502) versus 2.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating profit was 2,000 zlotys versus 261,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 75,000 zlotys versus 695,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7545 zlotys)
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley