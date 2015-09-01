BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolved to suspend trading of Alterco SA shares till Oct. 1, as requested from Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF)
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley