BRIEF-Blackrock to sell to underwriters $700 mln principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2027
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley
Sept 1 Bank Uralsib OJSC :
* H1 loss for period of 10.23 billion roubles ($154.02 million) versus loss of 1.51 billion roubles year ago
* H1 net interest income of 3.11 billion roubles versus 8.25 billion roubles year ago
* H1 provisions for loan impairments of 7.15 billion roubles versus 2.17 billion roubles year ago
* H1 net fee and commission income of 3.03 billion roubles versus 2.96 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1fTpzys
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.4205 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OTTAWA, March 22 Canada plans to have its infrastructure bank, a key initiative set up to facilitate private financing for infrastructure projects, open for business by the end of the year, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in his federal budget on Wednesday.